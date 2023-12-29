Russia has finally admitted how many sailors died on the Novocherkassk

Ekaterina Girnyk19:19, 12/29/23

As a result of the strike, 74 people were killed and another 27 were injured.

Russia has finally named the real number of victims due to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the large landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia on December 26.

As reported by the Sevastopol News portal with reference to the information support department of the Black Sea Fleet, as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Novocherkassk ship, 74 people were killed and another 27 were injured.

According to the publication, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, approached the head of the Novocherkassk administration, Yuri Lysenko, with a proposal to declare two days of mourning in the city.

The Center for National Resistance also reports the death of 74 Russian sailors . He refers to a letter from the commander of the Russian Navy, which activists allegedly have at their disposal.

“It should be noted that initially the release, which was sent out by the press service of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was published by the majority of Crimean media, but subsequently a number of them deleted the publication. However, confirmation of the publication remained on the Internet forever,” the CNS statement says.

Strike at Novocherkassk – what you need to know

As UNIAN wrote, on the night of December 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the large Russian landing ship Novocherkassk . It was reported that debris from a Storm Shadow missile was found at the site . The ship was completely burned out and sank.

At first, Russian media reported that as a result of the strike, 33 crew members were missing , 23 were injured, and one was killed.

At the same time, the representative of the command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, said that everyone who was on board the BDK “Novocherkassk” died , and according to the press secretary of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Dmitry Pletenchuk, on board the BDK “Novocherkassk” during the attack The Ukrainian Armed Forces could contain about 80 people .

