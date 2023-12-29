Biden reacted angrily to the Russian attack and called on Congress to “take urgent action”

Violetta Orlova19:54, 12/29/23

According to the American leader, without the approval of Congress, the United States will not be able to send weapons to Ukraine, adding that history will judge those who do not defend freedom.

US President Joseph Biden commented on the massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine , which began on the night of December 29 and lasted all day. At the time of writing the news, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, 30 dead and more than 160 wounded were known.

“Tonight is a stark reminder to the world that after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin’s goal remains unchanged. He seeks to destroy Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped,” Biden said, whose speech was released by the White House .

He noted that in the face of the brutal attack, Ukraine deployed air defense systems that the United States and other allies and partners had transferred to Ukraine over the past year. However, he warned that the United States will not be able to supply weapons to Kyiv next year without Congressional approval of funding:

The American people can be proud of the lives we have helped save and the support we have given Ukraine as it defends its people, its freedom and its independence. But unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without further delay.”

Biden noted that the stakes in this fight go far beyond Ukraine and affect the military-political NATO bloc, the security of Europe and the future of transatlantic relations.

“Putin didn’t just try to destroy Ukraine; he also threatened some of our NATO allies. When dictators and autocrats are allowed to run roughshod in Europe, the risk increases that the United States will become directly involved in this situation. And the consequences reverberate around the world. That’s why The United States has rallied a coalition of more than 50 countries to support the defense of Ukraine. We cannot fail our allies and partners. We cannot fail Ukraine. History will judge harshly those who fail to answer the call of freedom,” the president concluded.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...