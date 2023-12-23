Russia Claims a Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Blew Up a Bridge in Russia’s Belgorod Region

12/23/2023

Russia stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked cities in the Grayvoronsky urban district, in the Belgorod region, with the help of a kamikaze drone. Three people were injured as a result of a drone explosion there.

The incident occurred between the villages of Sovkhozny and Gorkovsky. This was announced by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

At the time of arrival, repair work was being carried out on the bridge. The explosive device hit an asphalt compactor, injuring three workers.

All victims were hospitalized in the city hospital in Belgorod. One of the men is in serious condition with limb injuries, the other two have moderate injuries.

This is what the bridge looks like on Google Maps, images from which were last updated at this location in 2013.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of December 17, explosions were heard in the Lipetsk region (RF). The occupiers reported on the supposedly “successful” work of air defense and the “destruction” of dozens of UAVs.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on December 16 it was loud in the Russian city of Taganrog, where after the explosions residents noticed a column of black smoke. Helicopters instantly took to the sky, but the authorities did not comment on the emergency in the city, which the Russian Federation is using to redeploy military equipment to the front in Ukraine.

