Veronika Prokhorenko15:42, 23.12.23

Before the New Year holidays, the former president of the Russian Federation noted that it was a “bad idea” to amend the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, had a “New Year’s aggravation” because of Ukraine .

In his social networks, he distinguished himself with the idea of ​​imprisoning Ukrainians for 7 years for preparing or distributing recipes for the famous salads of the winter festive feast: “Herring under a fur coat” and “Olivier”. Medvedev proposed making appropriate amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

“Preparation or preparation for the preparation of “Olivier salad” or “herring salad under a fur coat”, as well as distribution of the recipe of these salads among an unspecified circle of people, as well as their inclusion in the menu of public catering enterprises, is punishable by imprisonment for a term of three up to seven years or a fine of one million hryvnias with confiscation of the objects of the crime,” he wrote in Telegram .

In continuation of the topic, Medvedev proposed to give a term of 7 to 17 years to people who did not learn the “lesson”, and within a year from the moment of the first “crime” again took up “Olivier” and “herring under a fur coat”. A similar punishment should be introduced for those who prepared New Year’s salads “using their official position”, according to the current deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

“Forever” Medvedev considers for those who eat “Olivier” with a “fur coat” on national holidays of Ukraine, and wash them down with Crimean, Caucasian wines, or “Russian vodka”.

“Note. A person is released from responsibility for the actions listed in paragraphs 1-3 of this article, if he voluntarily refuses to prepare the named dishes with a notification to the security authorities of Ukraine and undergoes a course of forced treatment with Ukrainian borscht for three months,” the official fantasized.

