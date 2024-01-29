Reconstruction of houses destroyed in Russia’s missile attack on Lviv last summer near completion

PHOTO

Reconstruction works are near completion in the houses on Stryiska Street in the city of Lviv, which were destroyed in Russia’s missile strike last summer. Finalizing works will last until late February.

The relevant statement was made by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The mayor posted two photographs of the object, which were taken six months apart.

“The next stage is direct apartment renovation works. They will also be financed from the local budget,” Sadovyi noted.

In his words, since it is the historical area of the city, the renovation process requires more time and maximum accuracy in terms of old documents in order to preserve the original appearance of the houses.

“We are rebuilding everything with great attention to detail. Our goal is not only to restore but make it better,” Sadovyi added.

A reminder that, on the night of July 6, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Lviv with the Kalibr-type cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea. Following the enemy attack, 10 people were killed and over 40 injured. Residential houses, schools, dormitories and higher educational institutions were damaged, as well as a business center, restaurants and shops.

