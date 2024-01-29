Drone attacks Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia – media

29.01.2024 11:50

In the Russian city of Yaroslavl, the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery was attacked by a drone in the morning.

The Astra Telegram channel reported this citing residents and an employee of the company, Ukrinform reported.

“The drone crashed on the territory of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery this morning, January 29,” the message says.

It is noted that the plant’s employees have been temporarily allowed to go home.

The Baza Telegram channel claims that the drone fell near the Slavneft-YANOS hydrocracker at about 7 a.m. Moscow time (6 a.m. Kyiv time). The drone crash site has been cordoned off, and a demining team has been called in.

According to the company’s website, Slavneft is one of the ten largest oil companies in Russia in terms of production.

As reported, last week in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai (Territory), a Rosneft oil refinery burned down at night.

