Lyudmila Zhernovskaya03:19, 29.11.23

They have the same symptoms.

Heavy metals, in particular arsenic, were found in the body of the wife of the head of Ukrainian intelligence Kirill Budanov . This was stated by the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Valery Kondratyuk in a commentary to Radio Liberty .

According to him, several high-ranking employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate were also affected; they have the same symptoms. Kondratyuk considers poisoning to be the most likely version, but he does not know how these metals could have entered the body.

“The Russian special services have never stopped in their attempts to destroy Kirill Budanov, as well as directly the employees of the GUR. And, in my own assessment, what we see today is Putin’s personal revenge for the humiliations that he personally received as a result of the actions of the GUR under Budanov’s leadership,” he said.

What is known about the poisoning of Budanov’s wife:

Yesterday it became known that Marianna was a victim of poisoning . According to media reports, we are talking about heavy metals that are not used in everyday life and military affairs. Several intelligence workers were also poisoned.

According to UNIAN, Budanova is undergoing treatment in Ukraine. Subsequently, intelligence representative Andrei Yusov confirmed the information to the media . He says that the course of treatment for Budanov’s wife is almost complete.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...