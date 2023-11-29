Moldovan politician who collected aid for Russian troops is stripped of citizenship

28 NOVEMBER 2023

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has stripped Alexandr Kalinin, leader of the marginal pro-Russian Party of Regions and the Congress of Moldovan diasporas in Russia, of his Moldovan citizenship.

Source: The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the Moldovan head of state on Tuesday, 28 November, reports European Pravda

Details: The grounds for depriving Kalinin of Moldovan citizenship were “recruitment into the armed forces of a foreign state,” as stated in Article 23.1.3 of Moldova’s Law on Citizenship.

Alexandr Kalinin became the chairman of the Moldovan Party of Regions in 2016. In 2020, he gathered signatures in support of his bid for the presidency, but later withdrew voluntarily.

Kalinin openly supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There are multiple photos and videos on his social media accounts of him wearing a military uniform marked with the letter Z as used by the Russian army in its war in Ukraine, which is prohibited in Moldova.

In addition, the politician organises events to help Russian soldiers by collecting warm clothing and footwear, which he then delivers to occupied settlements in Luhansk Oblast.

Kalinin has been sanctioned by the EU and Canada for his attempts to undermine the stability of the Moldovan government.

