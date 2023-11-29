Moldovan politician who collected aid for Russian troops is stripped of citizenship

28 NOVEMBER 2023
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has stripped Alexandr Kalinin, leader of the marginal pro-Russian Party of Regions and the Congress of Moldovan diasporas in Russia, of his Moldovan citizenship.
Source: The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the Moldovan head of state on Tuesday, 28 November, reports European Pravda
Details: The grounds for depriving Kalinin of Moldovan citizenship were “recruitment into the armed forces of a foreign state,” as stated in Article 23.1.3 of Moldova’s Law on Citizenship.
Alexandr Kalinin became the chairman of the Moldovan Party of Regions in 2016. In 2020, he gathered signatures in support of his bid for the presidency, but later withdrew voluntarily.
Kalinin openly supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There are multiple photos and videos on his social media accounts of him wearing a military uniform marked with the letter Z as used by the Russian army in its war in Ukraine, which is prohibited in Moldova.
In addition, the politician organises events to help Russian soldiers by collecting warm clothing and footwear, which he then delivers to occupied settlements in Luhansk Oblast.
Kalinin has been sanctioned by the EU and Canada for his attempts to undermine the stability of the Moldovan government.
Support UP or become our patron!
3 comments
Very good! This is what should happen to all pieces of fascist crap that support this genocidal war. Now, he can go to the land of his dreams and apply for citizenship there. He can keep on his stupid Z uniform because the next destination will be a muddy trench where he can die for his runty little idol.
Speaking of filthy Gauleiter scum, in veth’s post yesterday, the nazi degenerate Vladimir Saldo was quoted as saying :
“We will do everything to return to Kherson. I spoke on Friday with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and with the military – everyone is determined to return to Kherson. We will liberate our land. Next will be Mykolaiv, Odesa and Izmail”, – the traitor stated.
I would not at all laugh at what this arsehole says. It’s a statement of intent and is exactly what they will do unless stopped.
Totalitarian regimes think in terms of decades not years. They are willing to lose millions of the creatures they refer to as “soldiers” in order to achieve their genocidal objectives.
Ukraine cannot win unless the commanders are given 100% of what they requested, instead of the 20% they get at the moment.
The situation is dire; an elderly, faltering president in situ and a putler-owned nightmare is not only gaining traction in the polls but has succeeded in paralysing Ukraine aid.
One glimmer of hope : Mike Johnson, in a sudden about turn said:
“Of course, we can’t allow Vladimir Putin to march through Europe, and we understand the necessity of assisting there,” he said at the event. “What we’ve said is that if there is to be additional assistance to Ukraine, which most members of Congress believe is important, we have to also work in changing our own border policy.”
It doesn’t seem to be getting much coverage at the moment though:
https://accentnews.ge/en/article/101835-ashsh-is-kongresis-carmomadgenelta-palatis-respublik
as much as inconscence is ugly, courage is beautiful.