Marta Gichko15:08, 12/19/23

To achieve this, the West allegedly worked with a fifth column in the Russian Federation to destroy the country.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the West tried to divide the Russian Federation into five parts. Moreover, this idea was allegedly openly discussed.

“And Russia itself, as we know, was planned to be divided into parts… into five… They did not hide it. “Everything was discussed openly, discussed openly,” Putin said at an extended meeting of the board of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to his “brilliant version,” after the collapse of the USSR, the West “began to work most actively in Russia.” and “stretch out formed independent states”. Western countries allegedly “worked with the Russian fifth column, separatists and international terrorist organizations” in an attempt to “destroy” Russia.

