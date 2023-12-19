An outbreak of rat-bite fever has been recorded in many Russian units on the Kupiansk front, increasing discontent among the Russians due to the inadequate provision of winter clothes and the lack of medical assistance.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) on Telegram

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence said rat-bite fever has a viral nature and is transmitted to humans from rodents through direct contact with the causative agent as a result of inhaling dust from mouse excrement or getting it into food.

Quote: “Symptoms of rat-bite fever include a severe headache, a rise in body temperature up to 40 degrees, rashes and redness, a decrease in blood pressure, haemorrhages in the eyes, nausea and vomiting several times a day.

A person infected with rat-bite fever experiences intense pain in the lower back and has severe difficulty urinating as the disease affects the kidneys.”

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence noted that the Russian command ignored complaints about fever from its personnel, considering them as another manifestation of evasion from participation in combat operations.

“As a result, rat-bite fever significantly reduced the fighting ability of the Russian rats,'” the intelligence concluded.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/19/7433678/

