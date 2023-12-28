Putin Ally Found Dead After Falling From Third-Floor Window: Reports

Dec 28, 2023

Vladimir Egorov

Vladimir Egorov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead on Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

Tobolsk City Duma deputy Egorov, 46, a member of Putin’s ruling United Russia party, fell from the third-floor window of a house on Kedrovaya Street in Tobolsk in the Tyumen Oblast, Russian Telegram channel Baza, which has links to Russian security services, reported.

Russian daily newspaper Izvestia also cited a source as saying that Egorov could have fallen out of a third-floor window.

It is the latest in a series of mysterious deaths involving prominent Russian figures since President Vladimir Putin‘s forces invaded Ukraine last February.

Russian publication 72.ru cited one eyewitness as saying that Egorov fell from a third-floor window, and another as saying that he had “heart problems.” It said an autopsy will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Russian television station REN TV similarly reported that Egorov is presumed to have fallen from a third-floor window.

Newsweek couldn’t immediately verify the cause of Egorov’s death and has contacted Russia’s Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Someone upset #Putin?



A councillor from the Tsar's "United Russia" party for some reason decided to "fall out of a window" in #Tobolsk.



Vladimir Egorov was just 46. His body was discovered earlier today.

The press service of the Investigative Directorate for the Tyumen region told Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti that investigators are “establishing all the circumstances of the incident.”

Last year, Egorov became one of the richest deputies of Tobolsk, with his income amounting to 9.1 million rubles (about $100,500), Russian news outlet RBC reported on Thursday.

The publication noted that from 2007 to 2014 Egorov headed the Committee on Land Relations and Forestry in Tobolsk. In 2016, he was sentenced to correctional labor for failing to collect rent from businessmen for leasing municipal land, but was dismissed of his charges.

After his dismissal, Egorov founded a recreation center and was elected to the Tobolsk City Duma, RBC reported.

Egorov leaves behind a wife and two children, according to a government page.

Publication 72.ru reported in May 2022 that Egorov owned six plots of land, two residential buildings, two apartments and one non-residential building, and cars including a Toyota, a KIA truck, a UAZ, as well as a motor boat.

A number of prominent Russians are reported to have died after falling from windows, including Ravil Maganov, the chairman Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer; sausage tycoon Pavel Antov; and Marina Yankina, a Russian defense official.

https://www.newsweek.com/vladimir-egorov-putin-ally-found-dead-window-1856059

