The military leadership of the terrorist country Russia is trying to compensate for the losses of junior officers in the war in Ukraine by accelerating the training of new occupiers. In particular, the Russian Federation is trying to scale up training and reduce the time it takes to train invaders.

At the same time, those who have undergone accelerated training and received their initial officer rank are immediately sent to the front. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence information, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation faced serious losses of junior officers of the Russian occupation army during the war against Ukraine.

In addition, in order to be able to continue intense military operations in 2024, the military leadership of the Russian Federation is also trying to strengthen the combat effectiveness of assault units, where, in particular, men are being driven from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The GUR also noted that the Kremlin is haunted by the defeat inflicted by Ukraine on the Black Sea. Therefore, one of the enemy’s intentions for 2024 is to prepare a special group to carry out sabotage attacks and provocations in the territory of free Ukrainian regions in the south.

Let us remind you that on December 27, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 165 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian troops. In the battles at the front, the defenders eliminated 920 soldiers of the enemy army.

It was previously reported that the invaders in occupied Mariupol are intensifying mobilization efforts, and migrants are being taken into the occupying army. The captured city is under the increased control of the St. Petersburg riot police, and the Russian Guard and Kadyrov’s men are also present there.

As OBOZ.UA reported, SBU soldiers defending Ukraine at the front alone destroyed more than 500 Russian tanks this year. Among them were the T-90 “Vladimir” and T-90M “Proryv” tanks, “praised” by the occupiers, worth almost $5 million.

