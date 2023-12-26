Powerful explosions rock temporarily occupied Berdiansk

26.12.2023 13:31

Two powerful blasts have been heard in the Zaporizhzhia region’s temporarily occupied town of Berdiansk.

The relevant statement was made by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Fedorov, the first explosion occurred around 11:00 a.m., and the second one at noon.

“The consequences are being kept secret by the occupiers,” Fedorov added.

A reminder that Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue destroying enemy military equipment and striking the places where Russian occupation headquarters are located.

