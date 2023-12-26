Deliveries of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus have been completed – Lukashenko

Vadim Khludzinsky14:33, 12/26/23

According to the Belarusian dictator, “everything is in its place and in good condition.”

Deliveries of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus have been completed. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated this during the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Russian St. Petersburg, according to the website of the President of the Republic .

Thus, answering the question about whether all planned Russian nuclear weapons have been delivered to Belarus, Lukashenko answered in the affirmative.

“For a long time. I already said when the supplies ran out. Back in September, in my opinion, or in October. At the beginning of October, the last one. Everything is in its place in good condition,” said the Belarusian dictator.

He also commented on the prospects for resolving the “conflict” in Ukraine and noted that “this year there is a chance to make progress on this issue.”

“I think it’s the biggest chance. We will somehow work more closely with them so that they understand that this is the only chance. If they don’t take advantage of it, there will be a complete collapse,” Lukashenko emphasized.

Answering a clarifying question about what kind of decisions we are talking about, military or political, the leader of Belarus emphasized that “now it has already reached the politicians.”

“The military is putting pressure on us. As I have always said, the military sees what is happening. The pressure is already very strong. You probably noted at Zelensky’s press conference that he is beginning to understand,” Lukashenko summed up.

(C)UKRINFROM 2023

