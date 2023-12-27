Power supply restored in 390 de-occupied settlements across Kharkiv region

27.12.2023 05:28

Power supply services have been restored in 390 de-occupied settlements across the Kharkiv region’s Chuhuiv, Izium, Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In general, since the de-occupation took place, power supply services have been restored in 390 settlements. Sixty-seven settlements are remaining without electricity, but 38 of them are situated within a 5-kilometer radius of the area of active hostilities and are densely mined,” Syniehubov told.

Additionally, gas supply services were restored in 138 settlements. Repair works are underway in another 100 settlements.

According to Syniehubov, water supply services were restored in 107 settlements (84.3%).

A reminder that, with the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Russian invaders seized 32% of the Kharkiv region’s territory. Some settlements were liberated from Russian occupiers during Ukraine’s counteroffensive in May 2022. The rest of settlements in the Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts were mostly de-occupied in September-October 2022. Twenty-nine settlements are remaining under Russian occupation or situated within the area of hostilities.

