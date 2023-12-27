Night attack on Odessa: a drone fell on cottages, two people were killed, four were injured (updated, photos, videos)

One person was killed and three were injured as a result of Shahed-131/136 falling on country houses in the suburbs of Odessa.

The enemy attacked the southern regions for seven hours, in two waves 15 minutes apart, the Defense Forces said.

Our defenders destroyed 17 drones, 12 of them in the Odessa region, 3 in the Mykolayiv region and 2 more in the Vinnytsia region.

In the Odessa region, the enemy focused on attacking the regional center. The air defense forces cleared all enemy targets.

The debris of the downed drones fell on an uninhabited new building. Also, a drone shot down in the air fell on country houses in the suburbs. A fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. or put out.

One person was killed and three were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=316&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdumskayanet%2Fvideos%2F3554575021463721%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0

UPDATED AT 09:10. As a result of the attack, a 35-year-old man was killed, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Kiper.

Two people were injured: a 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. The victims received numerous wounds and are in a moderate condition in one of the medical institutions, where they are receiving all the necessary care.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=315&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FDSNSODE%2Fvideos%2F904048574715675%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0

UPDATED AT 10:40 AM. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire on an area of ​​150 square meters. m, reported the regional State Emergency Service.

Psychologists provided assistance to local residents at the scene of the incident.

In total, 8 units of equipment and 37 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service.

UPDATED AT 11:17 AM. The regional prosecutor’s office reported two deaths. The man was seriously injured and died in hospital.

The defense forces of southern Ukraine specified that four civilians were injured.

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...