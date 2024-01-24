Polish Foreign Minister calls on NATO to prepare for Russian invasion

Irina Pogorelaya18:37, 01/24/24

The Polish minister also criticized the EU for the “logic of belated action” and called for speeding up assistance to Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said NATO countries should prepare for a possible Russian invasion.

He made this statement in an interview with the Russian publication Present Time . “I’m not going to speculate. But when President Putin threatens other countries, as he threatened Ukraine before the invasion, I’m afraid that he should be believed. And we need to prepare for this,” Sikorsky said.

When asked by journalists whether he himself believed that Russian tanks could cross NATO borders, the minister replied: “We are now starting the largest NATO exercise in history. If memory serves, 70 thousand or 90 thousand military personnel are participating in them. Therefore “Russia had better not try, because it is losing. And thanks to the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers, Russia has already lost about half of its tanks and a lot of other military equipment.”

In addition, in the interview, the minister criticized the EU for the “logic of belated action” and called for assistance to Ukraine with ammunition and air defense systems as quickly as possible.

