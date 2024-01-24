Orban urges Hungarian parliament to approve Sweden’s NATO application “at earliest opportunity”

24.01.2024 16:37

In a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed the ratification of Sweden’s application for membership in the alliance and urges the parliament to approve it “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

According to Ukrinform, he reported this on the social network X.

“Just finished a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO-membership of Sweden,” Orban said.

He also added that the government will continue to urge the Hungarian parliament to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession to the alliance, completing the ratification process of its application “at the first possible opportunity.”

As Ukrinform reported, last night, the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey, after a public discussion, approved Sweden’s participation in NATO by a majority vote.

Currently, only Hungary is the only NATO member state that has not ratified Sweden’s application.

