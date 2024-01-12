Not only the USA and Britain: Biden revealed details of the attack on Houthi targets in Yemen

Katerina Chernovol03:10, 01/12/24

The attack was carried out with the support of a number of other countries.

On the night of Friday, January 12, 2024 (Kiev time), the United States of America and Great Britain launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen . This move was a response to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

US President Joe Biden commented on the successful attack . According to him, the operation was carried out with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history. These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian sailors and our partners, jeopardized trade and freedom of navigation. “As a result of 27 attacks on international commercial shipping, more than 50 countries were affected,” he added.

According to the American president, crews from more than 20 countries were threatened or taken hostage as a result of acts of piracy. More than 2,000 ships were forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea, which could result in product delivery delays of weeks.

Additionally, on January 9, the Houthis launched their largest attack to date directly against American ships.

“Today’s defensive actions follow this extensive diplomatic campaign and escalating attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial shipping. These targeted strikes send a clear signal that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow enemy actors to compromise freedom shipping along one of the world’s most important trade routes. I will not hesitate to take further action to protect our people and the free flow of international trade as needed,” Biden said.

Strike against Houthi targets in Yemen: highlights

The US and Britain have carried out strikes on numerous Houthi targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. According to the American, the strikes were carried out from fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles.

It later became known that targets such as radar systems, drone storage and launch sites, ballistic missile storage and launch sites, and cruise missile storage and launch sites were hit.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...