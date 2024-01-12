A bathhouse with occupiers burned down near Kursk: there are casualties

Marta Gichko08:58, 01/12/24

The fire began with the ignition of the wall behind the firebox of the stove in the field bathhouse.

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, a field bathhouse of the Russian occupiers burned down .

According to the ASTRA channel , 2 conscripts died and 2 conscripts were injured as a result of this incident. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred on January 11 near the village of Anatolyevka, Rylsky district, Kursk region, in a military field bathhouse.

“As a result of the fire, two mobilized people died: 26-year-old rifle platoon commander Dmitry Golubev from St. Petersburg and 32-year-old excavator driver Alexander Stulov from the Nizhny Novgorod region,” writes ASTRA.

Two conscripts were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning: 20-year-old Pavel S. from the Leningrad region and 20-year-old Kubanich T. from St. Petersburg. The fire initially started with the ignition of the wall behind the firebox of the stove in the field bathhouse.

