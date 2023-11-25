Night attack by the Russian Federation: emergency power outages are possible in Kyiv and the region

Marta Gichko11:42, 25.11.23

Energy workers urged not to overload the networks and consume electricity sparingly.

Due to a night attack by Russian drones in Kiev and the region, there may be emergency power outages.

According to Ukrenergo , the main overhead power transmission lines and distribution lines of regional power companies in the Central region were damaged as a result of a night attack by the enemy. This means that the reliability of power supply in the region is reduced.

“Our repair teams, together with their colleagues, have already begun emergency restoration work. During the period of restoration work, there may be restrictions on energy supply in Kyiv and the Kyiv region,” the message says.

The company also notes that it takes time to eliminate the consequences of the attack; repair teams are doing everything possible to restore the reliability of power supply as quickly as possible. Kiev residents were urged not to overload the networks and consume electricity sparingly.

