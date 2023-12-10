Netanyahu interrupted government meeting because of Putin

Marta Gichko15:18, 12/10/23

During the meeting, a telephone call took place between the parties.

On Sunday, December 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interrupted a government meeting for a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz , Netanyahu left in the middle of the Israeli government meeting and returned at the end.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and returned only at the end of the meeting,” the newspaper writes.

Putin and Netanyahu talked for about 50 minutes. This conversation was the second after Hamas militants attacked Israel. The first conversation between Putin and Netanyahu took place on October 16.

