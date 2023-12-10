The Ukrainian Forces defeated the assault group of the 104th Division of the Russian Federation on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

December 10, 2023



The frontal assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnipro River ended in enormous losses for the occupying army of the Russian Federation, according to dialog.ua.

The Airborne Forces for Honesty and Justice, a Russian Telegram channel associated with officers of the Dnepr Group of the Russian Armed Forces, confirmed this.

“The situation near Krynky is deteriorating… Frontal assaults without proper artillery and air support end with a sad, but quite logical result: the enemy holds the positions, but we lose people and weapons,” writes the Russian source.

According to them, the invaders from the 104th Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces lost four tanks, two BMD-4s, and a BTR-82A near Krynky during the assault on December 9.

https://t.me/charter97_org/123215

The source also confirmed huge losses in manpower but did not mention the number.

After yesterday’s assault, the Russian channel assures, the Ukrainian Forces were not driven back even a meter.

They blame the commander of the Dnepr group of the Russian Armed Forces, General Teplinsky, for it. He is suspected, among other things, of working for Ukraine.

“Either he is extremely stupid , (…), or he has an order to destroy the enemy’s bridgehead by a certain date, and he mindlessly carries it out, not caring about the lives of our soldiers… Maybe General Teplinsky is thus playing into the hands of the enemy and deliberately destroying the elite of the Russian army in senseless meat assaults. (…) We are not so sure that after such a disgrace, General Teplinsky is ready to resign, although he should at least do this if he has even a bit of officer’s honor left,” the Russian military channel wrote.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/12/10/574892/

Like this: Like Loading...