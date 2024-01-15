Mytishchi is burning near Moscow: a fire engulfed a warehouse facility, – media (video)

Veronica Prokhorenko16:36, 01/15/24

The fire spread over an area of ​​about 600 square meters.

Today, the center of the Russian Federation was engulfed in flames and smoke due to a large fire in Mytishchi (Moscow region).

According to preliminary media reports, the fire spread to an area of ​​about 600 square meters. As NextaLive clarifies , warehouses are burning.

“Warehouses have caught fire in Mytishchi, Moscow region,” they state.

However, there is no additional information yet about what was in the warehouses and whether there were any casualties.

Fire Roller:

Warehouses are burning in Russian Mytishchi

