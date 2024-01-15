Ukrainian People Magazine

Died for Ukraine 🇺🇦

I was supposed to get married in a week…



On January 9, 2024, in the war with Russian fascists in Kharkiv region, a 23-year-old defender from Kropyvnytsky Valentina Makarenko was killed during the performance of a combat mission.



In 2015, the girl moved and lived in Kyiv studied at the Kyiv National University of Culture and Arts.



Her aunt Natalia Velgun told about it. Valentina Makarenko was born in kropivnic .komu and spent her childhood here. From the first to eighth class studied in gymnasium no 9, was a participant of ensemble “glory”.



Since the beginning of the povnomštabnoí̈ war has been volunteering. On September 6, 2022 in Kharkiv region killed her 47-year-old father Vitaliy Filipov with positive “Paton”. After his death, she opened a charity fund in his honor.

“When Dad died, she constantly had the idea to go to war on the front and finish his cause.” In August 2023 she told her mother that she was going to ZSU. We thought he would change his mind and it’s not the final decision. However, in September, they learned that her uniform had already been sewn for her atelier and she had bought herself bertsi”.



Valentina had a firm and purposeful character, says Natalia Velgun. She couldn’t be controlled or influenced by her decision. So the relatives have come to terms with their choice to go to war on the front.



“Before going to the front, she at the landfill passed medical training courses. She had a goal at the front line – to take out the injured and save their lives. Then they said that she still had to learn machine gun. And from there, she was sent to the Kharkiv direction where her father was killed”.



In Kharkiv, the girl met her groom Sergey. On January 16 this year they were supposed to get married. Valentina Makarenko was killed during the performance of her first combat mission.

“When forming a group that was supposed to go for three days in the front positions of queuing, she decided to go. Sergiy on his knees asked her not to do it, but she didn’t listen to him. They were on this mission together. So it happened that Valya died and he was injured.”



Natalia Velgun says, the last time she saw her niece was in September of last year. From the words of the woman, constantly perepisuvalas не with her phone. And also looked after her dog.



“When Russian troops occupied Buchu, volunteers distributed animals, and she took a puppy of Husky breed. After the decision to go to the service of the zsu, the question became where to fit Karat. She asked me to take him temporarily. I kept sending her pictures and videos of the dog. The last message was on January 6, but it was already unread”.



The defender is buried in Kyiv.



Saying goodbye to Valentinoû Makarenko in Kyiv Singing the defender at the Golden Cathedral. Relatives intend to organize a “live corridor” to the temple. The girl is buried at the Forest Cemetery next to her father’s grave. At the cemetery, relatives plan to include songs she sang.

The dead remained mother and brother.



Sincere condolences to family and friends.. 🕯



Eternal memory to a Hero woman… 🕯

Загинула за Україну 🇺🇦

Через тиждень мала одружитись…

9 січня 2024 року, на війні з російськими фашистами на Харківщині, під час виконання бойового завдання загинула 23-річна захисниця з Кропивницького Валентина Макаренко.

У 2015 році дівчина переїхала та проживала в Києві, навчалася в Київському національному університеті культури і мистецтв.

Про це розповіла її рідна тітка Наталія Вельгун. Валентина Макаренко народилась у Кропивницькому та провела тут своє дитинство. З першого по восьмий класи навчалась у гімназії №9, була учасницею ансамблю “Глорія”.

З початку повномасштабної війни займалась волонтерством. 6 вересня 2022 року на Харківщині загинув її 47-річний батько Віталій Філіпов з позивним “Патон”. Після його смерті вона відкрила на честь нього благодійний фонд.

“Коли загинув тато, то у неї постійно була думка піти воювати на фронт і доробити його справу. У серпні 2023 року вона сказала мамі, що йде в ЗСУ. Ми думали, що передумає і це не остаточне рішення. Однак у вересні дізнались, що їй в ательє вже пошили форму і вона собі купила берці”.

Валентина мала твердий та цілеспрямований характер, каже Наталія Вельгун. Нею неможливо було керувати чи впливати на її рішення. Тож рідні змирились з вибором йти воювати на фронт.

“Перед тим, як їхати на передову, вона на полігоні пройшла курси медичної підготовки. У неї була ціль на фронті – виносити поранених та рятувати їм життя. Потім сказали, що вона ще має вивчитись на кулеметницю. І вже звідти її відправили на Харківський напрямок, де загинув тато”.

На Харківщині дівчина познайомилась зі своїм нареченим Сергієм. 16 січня цього року вони мали одружитись. Валентина Макаренко загинула під час виконання свого першого бойового завдання.

“Коли формували групу, яка мала вирушити на три доби на передові позиції на чергування, вона вирішила йти. Сергій на колінах просив її не робити цього, але вона не послухала його. На цьому завданні вони перебували разом. Так сталося, що Валя загинула, а він отримав поранення”.

Наталія Вельгун говорить, востаннє бачилась з племінницею у вересні минулого року. Зі слів жінки, постійно переписувалась з нею телефоном. А ще доглядала її собаку.

“Коли російські війська окупували Бучу, то волонтери роздавали тварин, і вона взяла собі цуценя породи Хаскі. Після рішення йти на службу до ЗСУ постало питання, куди прилаштувати Карата. Вона попросила мене тимчасово забрати його до себе. Я постійно відправляла їй фото та відео з собакою. Востаннє надіслала повідомлення 6 січня, але воно вже було непрочитане”.

Поховають захисницю у Києві.

Попрощаються з Валентиною Макаренко у Києві. Відспівають захисницю у Золотоверхому соборі. До храму рідні мають намір організувати “живий коридор”. Поховають дівчину на Лісовому кладовищі поруч з могилою батька. На цвинтарі рідні планують увімкнути пісні, які вона співала.

У загиблої залишились мама та брат.

Щирі співчуття рідним та друзям…🕯

Вічна пам‘ять жінці-Герою…🕯

