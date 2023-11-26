Moscow was attacked by drones at night (video)

Irina Pogorelaya08:38, 26.11.23

And in Tula, a downed UAV damaged a multi-storey building; several casualties are currently known.

On the night of November 26, the Russian capital Moscow was subjected to a “massive attack” by drones . Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated this.

According to him, these were, of course, Ukrainian UAVs and allegedly five of them were shot down in the area of ​​Naro-Fominsk (50 km to the outer transport ring of Moscow), Odintsovo (western suburb of Moscow), Podolsk (southern suburb of Moscow), Ramenskoye (south -eastern suburbs of Moscow). At the same time, the governor of the Moscow region added that damage to houses was recorded, but there were no deaths or injuries.

Moscow Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were temporarily closed at night.

The Moscow mayor said that the drones seemed to be flying from the southwest – they were seen in the Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions. According to him, several drones were intercepted there.

In total, according to Russian media, 11 drones were shot down at night, and another 9 UAVs were shot down by Russian air defense in the morning over the territory of the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

In addition, two drones were shot down over Tula and the debris of one of them allegedly hit a residential building. Later it became known that the drone actually crashed into a high-rise building in Tula. The explosion damaged a balcony on the 12th floor and knocked out several windows.

Последствия взрыва беспилотника в ТулеConsequences of a drone explosion in Tula

Residents of several apartments were evacuated to a nearby kindergarten. The house itself has already been examined by explosives experts.

Russian media also published the moment of the UAV explosion in Tula.

Момент взрыва беспилотника в ТулеThe moment of the drone explosion in Tula

Later it became known that as a result of the explosion of a downed UAV in Tula, one person was injured. RosSMI even published a video from a damaged apartment in which a 44-year-old man was present at the time of the explosion. He is wounded in the leg. In the apartment itself, the blast wave broke all the windows, furniture, and also destroyed part of the wall.

video from an apartment where a UAV crashed into the windowvideo from an apartment where a UAV crashed into the window

Later information appeared about two wounded women.

At the same time, Tula locals still record UAV flights over the city.

Drones are still flying in Tula

As the speaker of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South” Sergei Bratchuk has already added, in Smolensk a drone hit the area of ​​an aircraft factory, but information about this is still being verified.

Drone attack on Russia

From time to time, kamikaze drones attack the Russian Federation. One of these attacks occurred on the night of August 23 in Moscow, as well as in Khimki and other settlements in the Moscow region, explosions were heard . An unknown drone crashed into the Moscow City building. Later, the authorities of the Russian capital said that there were three drones, but the air defense forces were able to repel the attack with the help of electronic warfare. There were no casualties as a result of the attack, but windows in a neighboring residential building were broken.

(C)UNIAN 2023

