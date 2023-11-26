Large Group Of Occupiers Surrendered Near Avdiivka

The Russian military came out at night with their hands raised.
Russian occupiers near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region began to surrender to Ukrainian defenders. Over the past night, about ten soldiers of the Russian Army “chose life.”
Speaker of the United Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces Oleksandr Shtupun, spoke about this during the telethon on November 25.
“The Russian occupiers began to surrender. Yesterday in the Donetsk region, three people “chose life,” and tonight, there is information, up to a dozen more occupiers surrendered,” he said.
The military man added that the enemy has reduced the number of airstrikes by four times compared to the day before, but infantry activity remains high.
In particular, near Avdiivka, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers repelled 30 attacks.
The enemy rarely uses armored vehicles, because they lost a lot of them during the “third wave,” which began a few days ago.
This sounds very trivial, especially when compared to other wars. But, we know that surrendering in the roach army is a very dangerous undertaking, and everyone involved must expect being shot in the back by their own. Some groups have even been hit by their own artillery to prevent them from surrendering. I guess that’s why they were smart and chose nighttime to do this.
At any rate, these 15 guys will survive … for now. If they get exchanged and return to mafia land, then they will have to start all over again. The really smart ones will remain in Ukraine as POWs.
This is just a question, perhaps based in naivety…..haven’t our heroes surrendered when faced with death? If so, what is the real significance of orcs surrendering? Perhaps I’m naive or this kind of news can help morale but I’m just not sure of its significance in the overall picture.
I think the significance is ruZZian culture does not support retreating or surrendering. In other places the Chechens or other orcs shot troops that were retreating and they are told dying is better than surrendering.
The significance of them surrendering is that they will get murdered by their own people, Sir Cap. They can’t just retreat, either. I once even posted a drone video which showed how a few roaches ran away and were intercepted by so-called blocking troops that shot them dead on sight. No questions asked, no chance to stop or anything else. They just killed every one of their own guys.
One must draw this conclusion: they fear the Ukrainian military more than their own. After all, the Russian blockers may be too drunk to shoot straight.
The blockers that I saw in that video didn’t miss.