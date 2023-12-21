21 december, 2023

The State Border Guard Service spokesperson rebuffs the notion that men are exclusively attempting to depart Ukraine’s borders.

The State Border Guard Service reported this, according to Espreso.

“Each day, border guards deny approximately 100 individuals the right to cross the border for departure, as they don’t meet the criteria for leaving. Contrary to common belief, data from early December reveals that more Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are entering the country than leaving. Assuming men are only trying to leave Ukraine is incorrect,” spokesperson Andriy Demchenko emphasized.

He noted that the majority of departing men (45-50%) are international transport drivers in the “Shlyah” system. People with disabilities and parents of many children, exempt from conscription per the “On Mobilization Training and Mobilization” law, constitute 15-17%. About 7% are unfit for military service, and an additional 3% transport humanitarian goods under the “Shlyah” system for military and civilian needs.

“Insignificant percentages include other categories permitted to cross the border during martial law, such as those supporting people with disabilities, on business trips, reserved for state authorities, caring for a disabled child, or independently raising a child under 18,” highlighted the border service.

Demchenko added that during checkpoint control, border guards meticulously verify documents justifying border crossings, uncovering attempts to use fake documents.

Notably, as previously reported, around six thousand draft-age men depart Ukraine daily along the entire western border, with 150-200 working as volunteers under the “Shlyah” system.

https://global.espreso.tv/more-ukrainian-men-of-conscription-age-entering-than-leaving-states-border-service

