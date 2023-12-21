Deadly rest: a child from Luhansk region died in the Russian Federation after recovery in a Siberian camp

Larisa Kozova23:33, 21.12.23

Almost a hundred more children were hospitalized.

In Russia, a 12-year-old girl from the so-called “LPR” died in a train after recovering in a Siberian camp.

As “Meduza” reports , children from the self-proclaimed LPR went on vacation to the “Olympiyska Rebyachka” health camp, located in Tyumen. In winter, the average ambient temperature there is minus 15, but there are also 50-degree frosts. It is not clear what the week-long vacation in this cold Siberian city consisted of, but it is known that dozens of “resort-goers” fell seriously ill.

According to officials, an organized group of children, residents of the so-called LPR, left "Olimpiyskaya Rebyachka" (Tyumen region) in the morning of December 19. Before sending, all the children allegedly passed a medical examination, and all were healthy. However, on the evening of December 20, the condition of 12-year-old Veronika worsened on the Tyumen-Adler train, and at night, when the train was passing through the Penza region, she died.

“On the territory of the Penza region, emergency medical workers who arrived at the train recorded the death of a child. To establish the exact cause of death, a forensic medical examination has been scheduled and is being conducted,” the newspaper reports.

According to Veronika’s mother, on the morning of December 20, she learned that her daughter’s temperature had risen to 39.2 degrees, in the afternoon after taking an antipyretic, “the temperature was brought down”, but in the evening the teenager died.

“The child asked for fresh air, she was taken to the vestibule. And in the vestibule she lost consciousness,” the girl’s mother said.

As noted, when Veronika became ill, the train chief made an unscheduled stop at the nearest Kolishlei station in the Penza region. The doctors who accompanied the group of children tried to save the girl – they performed artificial respiration and indirect heart massage until the ambulance arrived. However, they could not do anything.

Railwaymen took measures to prevent SARS from spreading to other cars: many of the children showed symptoms of the disease. At the Balashov station in the Saratov region, 124 children and 11 accompanying persons were removed from the train and taken to an infectious disease hospital in Saratov for examination. As it turned out, almost sixty children showed symptoms of a viral infection, 15 of them have already been confirmed to have influenza A. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation announced that 86 were hospitalized, seven had high fever, the rest were in satisfactory condition. Another 38 children and 11 adults, who have no symptoms of the disease, are placed in the makeshift block of the hospital.

“Veronika’s mother said that on the third day, her daughter reported that another child had a fever in the camp, but only when other children fell ill, the first patient was isolated. Before leaving Tyumen, six children were diagnosed with a high temperature, but the camp’s medical center did not began to object to the trip. Veronika’s mother blames her daughter’s death on the management of the camp and accuses the employees of negligence,” the message reads.

According to “Meduza”, the camp is part of the children’s health and education center “Children’s Republic”, which is managed by Larisa Shilova, the sister of the former governor of the Tyumen region, Volodymyr Yakushev.

Theft of Ukrainian children by Russia

The representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubynets announced during the International Conference on Human Rights “Freedom or Fear” that the deportation of 19,546 Ukrainian children was officially confirmed .

He says that if Ukraine returns one child every day, it will take 55 years to return all the abducted. In addition, the occupiers continue to take new groups of children out of the country every day.

