Massive night attack on Odessa: a fire broke out in the center, a child was among the victims

Larisa Kozovaya06:31, 01/17/24

On approach to the coast, 11 drones were shot down, but the debris caused damage.

At night, due to a massive drone attack in Odessa , three people were injured, including a child.

“For almost 3 hours, air defense units worked. One drone was destroyed in the Nikolaev region and the Kirovograd region. However, the enemy concentrated the main efforts on attacks on Odessa. Kamikaze drones entered at a critically low altitude from the Black Sea,” the Southern Defense Forces reported Ukraine

It is said that in the Odessa region, 11 drones were shot down on approach to the coast, the vast majority fell into the Black Sea, but the debris of several downed drones and the blast wave damaged apartment buildings, shops, and private cars of citizens in the Primorsky district of Odessa.

Fires occurred in several places – apartments and cars of civilians in the city were burning. The fires have now been extinguished. Three people were injured.

© photo t.me/SJTF_Odes

According to the head of the Odessa Police Department Oleg Kiper, a 62-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel. A woman born in 1955 and a girl born in 1995 were also injured. Doctors provide people with the help they need.

A total of 130 civilians were evacuated from the damaged house.

The regional headquarters of the State Emergency Service released a video showing the house where the fire occurred and the fire being extinguished. Frightened residents of the house tell how they escaped the fire. Shown are destroyed apartments of an apartment building.

Attack on Odessa

As UNIAN reported, this night Russian invader forces are once again attacking the territory of Ukraine with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles . The command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about their movement.

That night, Russian troops launched several groups of drones across Ukraine; Odessa was attacked by UAVs flying from the Black Sea.

The air force also detected Russian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson and Sumy regions.

