Germany will allocate more than 7 billion euros to Ukraine in 2024, – Scholz

Ekaterina Girnyk08:31, 01/17/24

Germany will continue to support Ukraine financially, militarily and humanitarianally.

German military assistance to Ukraine this year will amount to more than 7 billion euros. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this during a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, according to the German government website .

It is noted that the topics of conversation were continued support for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Scholz and Biden condemned Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine and emphasized the need to continue to support Ukraine financially, militarily and humanitarianly.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...