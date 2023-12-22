“Lightning fast and graceful”: the destruction of three Russian fighters was the work of the Odessa anti-aircraft brigade

Three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, shot down today in the sky over the occupied part of the Kherson region, were destroyed by the 160th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odessa Air Force.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Zelensky.

“I thank our soldiers who destroyed three “dryers” at once in the southern direction, in our Kherson region. The result of our Air Force and the Odessa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade itself. Thank you guys! And let every Russian pilot know exactly what will happen to every Russian killer. Not one of them will be left without punishment,” the head of state said.

Judging by information from open sources, Russian planes crashed in the Chaplinka area, on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

“Lightning fast and graceful,” Yuri Ignat said on Army TV of the Air Force. – Not for the first time. This happened in the Bryansk direction and in the Odessa region twice, when the enemy was taken by surprise. The occupiers already confirm in their public pages that they wish them (Russian pilots – Ed.) “eternal flight.” They say that they even managed to take someone alive from the scene.

Well, actually… The impudent people came closer and tried to fire guided bombs into the greater depth of our troops’ defenses. You know that KABs weighing 500 kg can fly 20-25 kilometers into the depth of our defense (70 km in total). But when you want and your hands are itching to strike, then, accordingly, you need to fly closer. They took a risk – it was unsuccessful. We hope that the Russians will take more such risks and we will see more downed Russian bombs.

