Kyivstar failure: alarm systems do not work in a number of communities

Inna Andalitskaya15:18, 12.12.23

In Kyiv, a malfunction of Kyivstar does not affect the warning system.

In some communities, during an outage of the mobile operator Kyivstar , air raid warning systems stopped working.

In particular, the Sumy city military administration warns : “Due to a malfunction in the work of the Kyivstar operator, the warning system in the Sumy city TG will temporarily not work. While the specialists of the mobile operator eliminate technical faults, notification of the community during an air raid will be carried out by employees patrol police and the State Emergency Service. We also urge you to monitor messages about air raid alerts on official information resources.”

The official Telegram channel about the operational situation in the Boryspil community reports that the warning system in the community is temporarily not functioning.

“Currently, police crews will provide air raid alerts through their loudspeakers. Also, follow the messages here and spread this information,” local residents are urged.

The Kharkov Regional State Administration also warned that some of the sirens of the warning system will not work for some time “due to technical work,” which was not specified.

Citizens are encouraged to use the official Air Raid mobile application .

At the same time, the city authorities of Kyiv report that the failure of Kyivstar does not affect the air raid warning system in the capital.

“The air raid warning system does not depend on the work of Kyivstar. Therefore, a technical failure in the operation of the mobile operator does not affect the constant operation of the capital’s warning system,” note the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Please note that even in the absence of power supply, the modernized part of the warning system will work autonomously. At the same time, in the places where the old part of the system is installed, in the event of a lack of power supply, the patrol police will notify the siren through loudspeakers.

City authorities also inform that fares in the Kiev metro are paid as usual.

