Joe Biden on what he ate during Christmas: ‘I ate everything that was put in front of me’

NEW YORK – It doesn’t always have to be oysters, lobster and champagne during Christmas. Because even the President of the United States likes simpler things. “I ate everything that was put in front of me,” he told host Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve.

President Biden with an ice cream.

What does a man eat who has a chef at home and is used to sitting at the table with kings, queens and other heads of state during celebrations? In the case of Joe Biden, it’s not difficult. “I ate everything that was put in front of me,” he said on Sunday evening about what he ate during Christmas.

The president also shares some details: “I ate pasta, which I really like. I ate a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan. Actually, I mainly ate Italian food.” And then the First Lady intervenes with some important information: “And ice cream!.” His favorite? Chocolate ice cream with chocolate pieces in it.

Joe Biden didn’t just talk about food during the interview. He also took the time to celebrate a Happy New Year to everyone. “My hope is that everyone has a healthy, happy and safe new year,” Biden also told Seacrest in the interview, which was conducted digitally because the president is currently on vacation. But beyond that, I hope they understand that we are better positioned than any other country in the world to lead the world.”

