21:57, 01/07/24

The man was heading to the hospital, but the armed men at the checkpoint decided that it was better for him to return to the front.

A former mercenary from the ” DPR ” was kidnapped on the way to the hospital and a contract was signed for him.

According to the militant’s daughter, the man was literally kidnapped from the checkpoint while he was on his way to the hospital. The occupier’s daughter was driving. He himself was in the back seat with signs of a stroke.

On the way, the car was stopped by people in uniform. They beat the former military man, pulled him out of the car and drove him in an unknown direction. These people did not pay attention to the statements about the stroke. A so-called “DPR” police car is visible nearby.

Then it turned out that a contract for military service had already been signed for the man. The former mercenary himself does not get in touch.

