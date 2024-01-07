A pair of photographs shows the same location in Bucha, Ukraine, following Russia’s withdrawal in April 2022 and roughly a year after efforts to rebuild were undertaken.
In May 2023, images of Bucha — a suburb of Kyiv in Ukraine — taken roughly a year apart went viral. The early image showed a dystopian scene with burned out and abandoned tanks and widespread destruction. The latter image showed a street without tanks that had been rebuilt:
(C)Snopes.com 2023
One comment
“The latter image showed a street without tanks that had been rebuilt:”
It also cockroach free.