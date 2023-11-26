In Russia they sell refrigerators stolen in Ukraine: they didn’t even bother to remove the stickers

Angela Bachevskaya01:24, 26.11.23

It is noteworthy that Russians sell stolen equipment at even higher prices than official importers in Ukraine.

Equipment stolen in Ukraine is sold in Russia. In particular, refrigerators intended for sale in Ukrainian stores were noticed in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

photo “Crimean wind”

It is noteworthy that Russians sell stolen equipment at even higher prices than official importers in Ukraine. Thus, one of the refrigerators with Ukrainian stickers in the store was listed at a price of 72,990 rubles. In Ukraine they are sold for 24,999 UAH (62,043 rubles).

How Russia steals property and grain in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, looting has been rampant in the occupied territories. The Russian military is seizing everything from household appliances to telephones, toilets and even dog kennels. Just look at the photos with Russian trucks full of Ukrainians’ property during the occupiers’ flight from the Kyiv region.

In addition, Russia is stealing Ukrainian food. Tons of grain were removed from the occupied territories. It is noteworthy that Moscow is actively selling this grain as “its own”.

In October 2023, it became known that Russia would supply 70 million tons of grain to China , some of which was stolen in Ukraine. The contract amount is $25.7 billion, the agreement is valid for 12 years.

(C)UNIAN 2023

