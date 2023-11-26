Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol: the occupiers blocked the Crimean Bridge

26.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP
On November 26, explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol. The occupiers declared a missile threat.
After the air raid was announced, the invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge. Local public pages write about this.
On the morning of Sunday, November 26, in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the invaders announced the threat of a missile strike.
And a few minutes later, a message about “an attempted missile attack on the eastern part of Crimea” also began to spread in local public pages.
Around 10:07 local groups reported blocking traffic on the Crimean Bridge “due to the threat of an impact.” However, at 10:17 am, traffic was reportedly resumed.
According to tradition, the invaders declared that “everything was shot down.”
Meanwhile, monitoring channels reported explosions in Sevastopol.
Let us remind you that the day before it became known that in Dzhankoy, an attack on the night of November 24 destroyed air defense systems and the personnel of the invaders. The invaders also lost a radar station and personnel.
The bodies of the dead occupiers were taken out all day.
https://war.obozrevatel.com/v-okkupirovannom-sevastopole-razdalis-vzryivyi-okkupantyi-perekryili-kryimskij-most.htm?_gl=1ms2jv8_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMDk5MDEzMi4yMi4xLjE3MDA5OTAxMzMuNTkuMC4w&_ga=2.92785054.244889097.1700805512-1258706414.1700296451
8 comments
“After the air raid was announced, the invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge.”
The AFU should keep a continuous stream of drones flying to Crimea. Causing a constant closure of the bridge is almost as good as destroying it.
I read that fuel and military equipment are being transported by ferry. If that is the case, the bridge, from a logistics point of view, isn’t that important, in which case I think we need to destroy the bridge which would be a morale booster, simply damaging it is great with morning coffee but not that significant.
Where did you hear that from, Sir Cap? As far as I’m aware, most of their supplies get transported via railway.
Posted here recently, Sir OFP.
“Although fully operational, use of the bridge remains restricted due to procedures enacted following the first Ukrainian attack in October 2022. Trucks and fuel supplies continue to be moved by ferry,” British defense officials said in October 2023.
https://ukrainetoday.org/2023/11/25/ukraine-promises-surprises-in-store-for-crimean-bridge/
(Original source was Newsweek.)
The roaches claimed in May that the railroad traffic on the Kerch Bridge is possible again. And, that quote you mentioned was from October. We now have almost December. Maybe the last repair work was already completed on the bridge.
I don’t think it’s a question of repair work. It’s concern about a truck or fuel tanker being rigged to explode while traversing the bridge.
“On 14 October 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin declared that damage from Ukraine’s July 2023 strike on the Crimean bridge had been repaired ahead of schedule. Although fully operational, use of the bridge remains restricted due to procedures enacted following the first Ukrainian attack in October 2022. Trucks and fuel supplies continue to be moved by ferry.”
https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/10/19/uk-intel-russias-repaired-kerch-bridge-faces-continued-traffic-restrictions-for-trucks-fuel-supplies/
“in Dzhankoy, an attack on the night of November 24 destroyed air defense systems”
Taking out air defense systems increases the likelihood of success for future attacks – whether on the Kerch Strait Bridge, on ferries transporting weapons, or on other defense systems.
We seem to understand this fact better than many in certain capital cities.