In Crimea, paramedics wear Ukrainian uniforms, drive cars stolen from Kherson

19.01.2024 18:15

In Simferopol of the temporarily occupied Crimea, paramedics wear Ukrainian uniforms and drive cars stolen from Kherson.

This is reported by the information resource ‘Voice of Crimea’ on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.https://t.me/VoiceCrimea/7736?embed=1

“Employees of the Republican Children’s Hospital of Simferopol drive ambulances that were stolen from medical institutions in the Kherson region, according to a volunteer journalist of the ‘Voice of Crimea’ news agency,” the report says.

As reported, there is a shortage of medicines in the temporarily occupied Crimea, so the occupation administrations, on the instructions of the Kremlin, restrict the access of civilians to medicines.

