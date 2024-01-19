Canada Soon to Sign a BIG Security Treaty with Ukraine

Security guarantees for Ukraine from separate countries are gradual steps towards full-fledged NATO integration of our country. The UK has already signed such an agreement with Ukraine, France, Canada, and the USA to follow soon. The negotiations are already ongoing.

