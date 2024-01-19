Canada Soon to Sign a BIG Security Treaty with Ukraine

Security guarantees for Ukraine from separate countries are gradual steps towards full-fledged NATO integration of our country. The UK has already signed such an agreement with Ukraine, France, Canada, and the USA to follow soon. The negotiations are already ongoing.
2 comments
Each of the 30 should be preparing ground troops for Ukraine; at least one brigade, depending on the size of the country.
Canada has historically been a great friend of Britain: in WW1 and WW2, 10% of her population joined the armed forces to help defeat tyranny.
Obviously with its large Ukrainian diaspora, Canada should punch above its weight.
We don’t need boots on the ground, we need massive air power and long-range missiles to ruin the occupiers in Crimea.