09.01.24 Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

collage with photos from Radio Liberty and kubnews.ru

In Crimea, still controlled by the Russians, they found two girls suspected of killing dozens of invaders and tried to detain them, but the saboteurs shot back and killed several employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, who were sent for detention.

The saboteurs were in Yalta in one of the private houses, they tried to detain them a few days ago, but they failed – the girls managed to escape, the Kremlin Snuff Box writes on Telegram, citing information, in particular, from sources in the FSB.

“…The suspects in the death of 46 fighters resisted; unfortunately, it was not possible to detain them… The saboteurs turned out to be well armed and (we did not expect this!) Well-prepared. Plus, someone could have warned them about our visit. As soon as the special forces came to arrest them, they opened fire on them with pistols and automatic weapons.” the Russian special service allegedly said.

The channel also says that the invaders only managed to fire a few shots in response, and then the girls fled in a car. Journalists learned that the saboteur’s car was abandoned on the outskirts of Yalta.

“We don’t know where the saboteurs are now. Three FSB officers were killed as a result of the shooting. Two more were wounded, one of them seriously. One of the criminals may also have been wounded, but it is unlikely that this wound was serious (she fled the scene of the shooting on her own). The search for the saboteurs continues,” the sources added.

At the beginning of December last year, the media learned that on the Crimean Peninsula, girls handed over gifts to the military unit of the Russian invaders, and thanks to this, dozens of invaders were poisoned.

It is worth noting that as a result of a full-scale war against the Ukrainians, Russia has already suffered colossal losses – as of January 9, 2024, 365,990 opponents were destroyed.

https://www.unian.net/war/poteri-rossii-v-voyne-s-ukrainoy-v-krymu-devushki-otravili-46-voennyh-rf-i-zastrelili-fsbshnikov-12506361.html

