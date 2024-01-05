He ate rats to survive: a military man told terrible details about Russian captivity

Diana Mogilevich00:14, 01/06/24

The occupiers abuse the prisoners in every possible way.

Military officer Alexei Anulya has been defending Ukraine at the front since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. He and his brothers-in-arms fought off enemy attacks, but soon the invaders took him prisoner.

He spent more than 100 days in Kursk prison. Observers in the Russian prison, he said, did terrible things to the Ukrainian military.

In an interview with the YouTube channel “Suspilne Chernihiv”, he said that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were beaten every day, forced to eat chevrons, had their teeth removed, and even tried to rape them.

Netizens, after watching Anulya’s interview, could not contain their emotions. Even though it was made public 4 weeks ago, it has now gone viral on TikTok.

Ukrainians listen with pain to the military man’s stories about his time in captivity. They were especially shocked by the story of how Anula had to hunt mice to survive.

“It was a little rat, but then it seemed to me that it was full of meat. I grabbed it, I thought I would open it up and take out the meat from the inside, but I tore off a piece of skin. It began to move even more,” the military man began the story.

He says that at the moment when he wanted to eat the rat, observers entered the punishment cell. Therefore, he had no choice but to take the rat completely into his mouth.

“I couldn’t say anything because the rat started moving in my mouth. It tore off the roof of my mouth, the tip of my tongue… The observers beat me, but I couldn’t concentrate because I was only thinking about how to keep the rat in my mouth. Black thick blood came out of her,” Anulya continued.

Alexey says that the observers thought that the blood came from him after the beatings and said that it would be better for him.

“Then I went into the punishment cell. I was so happy. I understood that I was eating meat. Skin, fibers were stuck between my teeth, intestines, I even chewed bones, because I understood that it was calcium. The only thing was that I spat out my teeth,” – said the military man.

(C)UNIAN 2024

