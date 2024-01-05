“Bavovna” again in Crimea: the Saki military airfield came under attack – network

Oleg Davygora00:33, 01/06/24

At least five explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Yevpatoria and the area around the city.

Late in the evening of January 5, the Saki military airfield in Novofedorivka, which is located in occupied Crimea, came under attack.

“The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment serves as the backbone of the aviation group supporting Russian troops in southern Ukraine. It is armed with Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters,” wrote the Crimean Wind monitoring channel.

At around 11:45 p.m., at least five explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya and the area around the city, a local resident told Suspilny.

“Subscribers report that in Mikhailovka, which is near a military airfield, fragments fell on a private house and a fire broke out,” the channel notes.

The patrisan movement ATESH also commented on the explosions in Crimea.

“We are waiting for results. All agents are working. So, for reference, in December we made more than 10 raids in Yevpatoria,” they wrote.

Attacks on military targets in Crimea

Ukrainian armed forces successfully hit Russian ammunition depots in temporarily occupied Crimea.

“On the afternoon of January 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of ammunition depots near the village of Pervomayskoye in temporarily occupied Crimea,” the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that they carried out a successful strike on the command post of a Russian military formation near Sevastopol .

