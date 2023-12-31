Extreme missile danger: Russia can strike from the sea with 24 “Calibers”

Veronica Prokhorenko21:01, 12/31/23

Southern defense forces strongly advise Ukrainians not to ignore the alarm.

The defense forces of the south warn the whole of Ukraine on New Year’s Eve : the level of the missile threat is extremely high, and the air raid warning cannot be ignored.

The department announced this because of the new Russian launch vehicles that the enemy brought into the Black Sea.

“The enemy has brought three surface missile carriers to combat duty in the Black Sea – 2 frigates and a small missile,” the department says.

As of the evening of December 31, the occupiers are capable of launching a salvo of 24 Caliber missiles into Ukraine.

Ukrainians see off 2023 amid sounds of alarm

Ukraine says goodbye to 2023 in military realities: Russia launched several waves of attack drones across our territories during the day. As of 20:55, the Ukrainian Air Force has still not given the all-clear; the enemy Marshals are still trying to shoot down .

In addition, Russia took aviation into the sky. Several times there have already been reports of missile danger and the likelihood of a ballistic strike.

