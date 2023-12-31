Extreme missile danger: Russia can strike from the sea with 24 “Calibers”

Veronica Prokhorenko21:01, 12/31/23
Southern defense forces strongly advise Ukrainians not to ignore the alarm.
The defense forces of the south warn the whole of Ukraine on New Year’s Eve : the level of the missile threat is extremely high, and the air raid warning cannot be ignored.
The department announced this because of the new Russian launch vehicles that the enemy brought into the Black Sea.
“The enemy has brought three surface missile carriers to combat duty in the Black Sea – 2 frigates and a small missile,” the department says.
As of the evening of December 31, the occupiers are capable of launching a salvo of 24 Caliber missiles into Ukraine.
Ukrainians see off 2023 amid sounds of alarm
Ukraine says goodbye to 2023 in military realities: Russia launched several waves of attack drones across our territories during the day. As of 20:55, the Ukrainian Air Force has still not given the all-clear; the enemy Marshals are still trying to shoot down .
In addition, Russia took aviation into the sky. Several times there have already been reports of missile danger and the likelihood of a ballistic strike.
Updated at 21:33 The first alarms were cleared across the regions. The Ukrainian Air Force says Russian MiG-31Ks no longer pose a threat. At the same time, the Shaheds are still in the skies of Ukraine.
“In areas where an air raid alert has been declared, the threat of using strike UAVs remains!” they say.
Updated at 21:15: Air defense forces can operate in the Ternopil region, the military administration reports.
Updated at 21:10: The sounds of explosions were heard in the Vinnytsia region, writes Suspilne .
Updated at 20:40: The occupiers put three Kalibr missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total salvo is 24 missiles.
Updated at 20:35: The military reports significant activity of Russian tactical aviation in the south and east, and there is a threat of the use of airborne weapons.
Updated at 20:20: “Shaheds” from the Kyiv region are heading to Zhytomyr region, from Khmelnitsky region to Ternopil region. Meanwhile, UAVs in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovograd regions continue heading west.
Updated at 20:16: The head of the Kherson city military administration reports that Kherson has been under fire for a long time. Explosions are heard in the coastal area. The Russian army attacks from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Updated at 20:08: The takeoff of the MiG-31K from the Mozdok airfield was recorded again, an alarm for the whole of Ukraine.
Updated at 20:02: “Shaheds” in the north of the Kiev region, heading west. Drones in the Khmelnitsky, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovograd regions continue heading west.
Updated at 19:40: They also warn about the threat of the use of airborne weapons by tactical aviation of the Russian Federation from the east and south.
Updated at 19:35: “Shaheds” are detected in the Chernihiv region, they are flying in the direction of Kyiv. Drones are also seen in Vinnitsa, Odessa, Nikolaev, Kirovograd and Cherkasy regions; they are heading west.
Meanwhile, there is a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the east.
Updated at 19:00: The attack of the “martyrs” continues. The military detects several dozen enemy attack drones in Ukrainian airspace. They warn that air alerts may spread in the direction of the UAV’s movement. Air defense is working.
Updated at 18:43: In the Odessa region, air defense is working against “shaheeds,” writes the Southern Defense Forces.
Updated at 18:20: Southern Defense Forces reported ballistics from occupied Crimea.
Updated at 18:00: The “martyrdom” attack continues; in areas where an air raid alert has been announced, there is a threat of the use of strike UAVs.
