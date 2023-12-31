Robin E. Horsfall

The recent mass missile attack on Ukraine was a disaster – for Russia. More than 90% of the missiles and drones were shot down with the remaining few striking random civilian targets. Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border was the worst hit. Ukrainian counter battery fire immediately set out to destroy the Russian missile platforms and caused the Russian artillery to panic and launch missiles that landed on their home city of Belgorod.

The cost of using 158 Missiles was enormous and is estimated to be 500 million USD. The tragic death of 32 civilians and some damage to hotels and city housing was the final result.

In contrast only 24 hours earlier Ukraine used multiple drones and four Storm Shadow missiles to sink a Russian capital warship and force the Black Sea Fleet further east.

Ukraine’s air defences are layered across their country. The front line platform operators read the trajectories of missiles and allow those intent on longer range targets to pass through. This reduces the pressure on each line and provides an efficient use of ammunition. On this occasion the Russians directed one missile into Polish airspace to attack Lviv from the west. Polish forces were careful not to overreact but will be repositioning their air defences for use against future incursions. This might allow Poland to extend its defensive capability across the Ukrainian border.

If Russia had used its ammunition against military targets it might have produced some form of credible return. As it stands they are throwing money and materiel into the same grave as their manpower, a bottomless pit of despair and waste.

Putin still believes that he can wear down Ukraine with overwhelming force. At some point in time he must realise that he is incapable of providing such force.

Slava Ukraini!

Victory in 2024

Robin Horsfall

