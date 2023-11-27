“Don’t tell me that you can’t 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 to mobilize your industry and will so that #Ukraine wins.”

AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker
Nov 27, 2023
🇬🇧 Retired #UK General Sir Richard Barrons lectures #EU #leaders at a forum in Lucerne, Switzerland.
“You imagine an economy of 15 trillion euros a year. Give me 75 billion euros a year for 2-3 years, and I will make sure that the Ukrainian army wins.
It’s not about whether it’s affordable.
It’s about choice, about competence.”
“Isn’t it a bargain if we can defeat Russia?
A war in Ukraine where you only spend your money
You do not spend your children.”
☝️ He is right in terms of money,
But it shouldn’t be just Ukraine fighting.
It should all the West against Russia.
Russia has been destabilizing the West for years now,
🚨 Influencing our elections and media,
Infiltrating our economies and democracies,
Causing one refugee crisis after another,
And funding 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 worldwide.
Right now, the Russian State is the enemy.
And we should not let Ukraine fight alone.
StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
Comment from Yana Rudenko:
“You spend your money,
You don’t spend your children
Wow!”
Reply from Marijn:
“The West pays in money and old military gear,
Ukraine is paying in blood
Ukraine fights for the freedom and safety of the Western world as a whole, by holding back one of the greatest military threats to us all – the Russian Empire.
And yet we dare to complain about the costs.
For shame.”
The entire video is a must watch. However, the two or three minutes that Marijn references occur after the 17 minutes mark.
The General is simply telling them that they must start preparing right now for the ghastly eventuality of a Trump win in 2024. Or worse: the trumputler bloc succeeding in their declared aim of extending the Ukraine aid paralysis until the election.
He’s also perhaps making a pitch for the creation of a job; for him.
I’d give it him.
I do not agree with a Trump win being an eventuality. God forbid!
As I, an outsider, see it, America has two tribal lands, plus a third category: the “swing states.”
1/ most of the west coast and east coast – Democrat
2/ most of what remains- Republican
The next president, as usual, will be determined by a relatively small number of swing states and they are currently going with Trump.
Trump won’t stand down even if convicted of criminal offences.
Can he be forced to? Probably not, it would appear.
Mitt Romney seems to believe that it’s going to be Trump and he’s not happy about it :
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/mitt-romney-names-2-republican-064406136.html
Agree 100%.
The General is strongly pro-Ukraine, but his words are understandably brutal for Ukrainian ears. In effect: “our treasure, your children’s blood.”
Ukraine is fighting for Europe and the civilised world. Disgracefully she has received only about 20% of the military assistance she requested and a flat refusal to put boots on the ground or even a NFZ; which surely should be the absolute minimum?
Great answer about “neutrality” ….threats know no borders so eventually when a threat hits your border you’ll have no friends. Also beyond 17 minute mark is the Q&A which does answer some uninteresting questions. He feels that we haven’t reached the point where Orban needs to leave…I disagree.
Great video. Thanks for sharing.