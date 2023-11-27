“Don’t tell me that you can’t 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 to mobilize your industry and will so that #Ukraine wins.”

Marijn Markus

🇬🇧 Retired #UK General Sir Richard Barrons lectures #EU #leaders at a forum in Lucerne, Switzerland.

“You imagine an economy of 15 trillion euros a year. Give me 75 billion euros a year for 2-3 years, and I will make sure that the Ukrainian army wins.

It’s not about whether it’s affordable.

It’s about choice, about competence.”

“Isn’t it a bargain if we can defeat Russia?

A war in Ukraine where you only spend your money

You do not spend your children.”

☝️ He is right in terms of money,

But it shouldn’t be just Ukraine fighting.

It should all the West against Russia.

Russia has been destabilizing the West for years now,

🚨 Influencing our elections and media,

Infiltrating our economies and democracies,

Causing one refugee crisis after another,

And funding 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 worldwide.

Right now, the Russian State is the enemy.

And we should not let Ukraine fight alone.

Comment from Yana Rudenko:

“You spend your money,

You don’t spend your children

Wow!”

Reply from Marijn:

“The West pays in money and old military gear,

Ukraine is paying in blood

Ukraine fights for the freedom and safety of the Western world as a whole, by holding back one of the greatest military threats to us all – the Russian Empire.

And yet we dare to complain about the costs.

For shame.”

The entire video is a must watch. However, the two or three minutes that Marijn references occur after the 17 minutes mark.

