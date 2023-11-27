Nov 25, 2023

Maksym Prudeus

It’s been 90 years since the most terrifying crime a human mind can imagine.

It happenned in 1932-1933 in the East of Ukraine.

The famine. Holodomor.

It was organized artificially by Ruzzian authorities led by Stalin.

The goal was to punish Ukrainians for their will to have an independent state.

As a result, about 5 000 000 – 10 000 000 Ukrainians starved to death.

In 1933 there were no birds, cats, dogs, or even rats left in the streets… Some mothers ate their children…

I post about this horror because this unimaginable crime still remains unknown to a lot of my foreign friends.

I still get to explain that Putin did not start this war because he “was forced by NATO” or because there was any other “logical” reason…

Ruzzia needs no reason to start a war because being at war is the only way that Ruzzia has always been. They conquer, they terrorize, they murder millions innocent people, and then they always lie about it like it never happened.

All the history of Ruzzia is eather a war or a preparation to start it.

https://lnkd.in/dgB4E4Yp

Yana Rudenko

This photo should have included more people …

However, 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 repeatedly insists that Ukrainians as a community should not exist and that 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 needs “a final solution to the Ukrainian issue”

🌾💔 Today is 90th Holodomor Memorial Day (it is always 4th Saturday of November)

It refers to a man-made famine in Ukraine carried out by 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 from 1932 to 1933 that 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 millions of Ukrainians.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 “𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝” 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 “𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐝𝐨𝐦” 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦.

The exact number of the 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐬 remains unknown … The number of 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐬 varies between 3.5 million and 7 million.

🕯️ We light a candle in their memory today.

My great-grandmother, Kateryna, lost her first child and three younger brothers (Serhiy, Danylo and Roman) during that tragic winter.

Kateryna is in the photo (in the lower row, first from the left).

I discovered it only after my own experience with 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦 in 2022. I’m not even sure if it’s officially documented. I’ll make sure to verify and correct it if necessary.

Today, 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 continues following its ideology through its favourite methods.

Just today they bombed the capital of Ukriane again destroying kindergartens.

Maybe we should break the cycle of 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰 impunity?

StandWithUkraine #History

