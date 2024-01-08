Day 684: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

01/08/2024
About author: My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.
One comment
The murderous rage of degenerates continues. And no one in the west seems to care.
Thank you OS. A terrible report, but not due to any fault of yours.
The situation in Kyiv is horrendous. I spoke to someone in Kyiv city and she told me that there is a UXB in a hospital that was being used to treat soldiers.
By divine providence or crap putinaZi materiel, a terrible tragedy was averted.
Others are not so lucky.
Deliberate murder of civilians is of course a war crime.
Those putinaZi bastards need to be hurt. Badly.