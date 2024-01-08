Ukrainian forces destroy partially built railway bridge near occupied Mariupol

08.01.2024 16:01

Near the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Ukrainian forces destroyed a railroad bridge built by the invaders as part of a plan to lay down a railroad from Russia to the city.

The Mariupol City Council announced this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a half-built railway bridge, fuel tanks and engineering vehicles outside the village of Hranitne near Mariupol,” the post says.

The city council noted that this bridge was part of the Russian plan to lay down a railroad from Russia to Mariupol.

“The invaders unsuccessfully attempted to shoot down the missiles launched on the bridge. In addition, the invaders helped to identify the location of new air defense batteries in the Mariupol district,” the city council added.

As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.

