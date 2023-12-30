Day 675: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

12/30/2023
About author: My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.
12/30/2023
Karma is sometimes a bitch, like for the scummy propagandist.
If Ukraine did launch this attack, which they haven’t admitted. Why did it take the russian air defences so long to recognise the missiles and drones? Did they wait until these drones were over Belgorod before trying to take them down, or are the russian air defences as bad as we think?